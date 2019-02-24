Day & Weekend Trips in So. IL

Sunday, February 24 - “Discover & Travel Southern Illinois” Dan Krankeola, President/CEO of ILLINOISouth Tourism will cover information, events, and travel ideas on 23 counties spanning across the whole state of Illinois. From little known gems to festivals and major attractions, he will help you plan short day trips or long weekend adventures.

Session will be held at Maryville Community Center, located at 500 E. Division St., from 1:00 PM to 3:00 PM.

Pre-registration is requested, but definitely not required in order to have enough handouts. Call 618-772-8555 & leave name, number and number of attendees.

A session may be cancelled if weather is severe. Session is part of Maryville Park and Rec Discovery Sunday Series.

Last Session:

Sunday, March 3 - “How World War I affected Madison County”