Greater Alton Concert Association presents Dean Christopher and his tribute to music of the "Rat Pack" era. With music of Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin and more Dean blends old favorites with even some more contemporary singers. Be sure to join us at Hatheway Cultural Center on the Godfrey campus of Lewis and Clark Community Colleg on November 17 at 3:00 pm

Tickets may be ordered by calling 618-468-4222 or going to website and follow link to the online tickets www.greateraltonconcertassociation.org

Adults $25./advance $30/door Students always $10.

Groups of 10 or more call for discount.