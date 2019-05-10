Dear Mr. Williams

The Grandel Theater 3610 Grandel Square, St Louis, Missouri 63103

Tennessee Williams Festival St. Louis

May 10th-11th

$25-$50

Just Added! Exclusive Reception and Meet & Greet with Dear Mr. Williams star, Bryan Batt and director, Michael Wilson, at a private Chase Hotel penthouse. Immediately following the Friday, May 10, 8:30pm performance.

Tickets for this event, including the performance, are $100.

For this offer, Email TW Fest at carrie@twstl.org or call us directly at 314.517.5253.

Info

The Grandel Theater 3610 Grandel Square, St Louis, Missouri 63103
