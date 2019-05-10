× Expand Bryan Batt The blue devils of sex, alcohol, and mendacity take center stage in this tender and funny coming-of-age story of a young gay artist. With the great American playwright as his compass, Batt takes us on a thrilling and very personal journey out of the shadows into a bright light of self-discovery. Conceived, written, and performed by Bryan Batt, SAG Award winner (“Mad Men”) and Drama Desk Award nominee (Broadway’s Sunset Boulevard, Cats); directed by Michael Wilson, Drama Desk and Outer Critics Circle Award winner (The Orphans’ Home Cycle). The tumultuous—and sometimes treacherous—journey from adolescence to adulthood is one we all must take, but Batt’s one-man tour de force proves that it's oh so much more fascinating and fun with Tennessee Williams as your guide.

Tennessee Williams Festival St. Louis

May 10th-11th

$25-$50

Just Added! Exclusive Reception and Meet & Greet with Dear Mr. Williams star, Bryan Batt and director, Michael Wilson, at a private Chase Hotel penthouse. Immediately following the Friday, May 10, 8:30pm performance.

Tickets for this event, including the performance, are $100.

For this offer, Email TW Fest at carrie@twstl.org or call us directly at 314.517.5253.