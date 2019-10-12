The Jersey County Historical Society will present “Dearly Departed: Funeral and Mourning Customs of the 1800s” Saturday, October 12, 19 and 26 in the Cheney Mansion, 601 North State in Jerseyville. Tickets are $10 and can be purchased at the door.

The 45-minute tour will examine why clocks were stopped and mirrors draped when a death occurred, why people “sat up” with the dead, the origins of the terms “wake” and “pallbearer”, and various ways people memorialized their departed loved ones.

It will also explore how Victorian society dictated practically every aspect of the mourning process, from what people wore to what social activities were acceptable to how long they mourned.