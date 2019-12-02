December De-Stress Special!
The Yoga Connection (Be Well Now) 221 E. Center Dr. , Alton, Illinois 62002
Christin Hume
Hand holding a bottle of essential oil
More than ever, this is the season when you need self-care. We want to make it as easy as possible for you and reward you for your efforts!
The Yoga Connection is offering a December special – take 5 of 7 classes from Andrea Chancey and receive an essential oil at the end of the special.
Over the 5-week period, Andrea’s classes will include a variety of ways to reduce your anxiety and stress:
• restorative poses
• chakra balancing
• breath work
• sound meditation with a gong
• visualization
Dates of the Monday and Thursday classes are: 6:00-7:00pm, December 2, 5, 9, 12, 16, 19, 30.
Drop-in price is $12; pre-pay for 5 classes and pay just $9 per class. Took 5? Class #6 & #7 will also cost just $9.