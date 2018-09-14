Deeply Rooted Dance Theater
Chicago's Deeply Rooted Dance Theater (DRDT) is rooted in traditions of American and African-American dance, storytelling, and universal themes that spark a visceral experience and ignite an emotional response in diverse audiences worldwide. DRDT collaborates with nationally renowned choreographers, across the spectrum of modern ballet, and African dance, to reflect contemporary voices.
Dunham Hall Theater, SIUE Box 1777 Dunham Hall Room 1031, Edwardsville, Illinois 62025
