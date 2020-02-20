× Expand Image courtesy of Julie Snorek Dr. Julie Snorek

Dr. Julie Snorek will give a free talk titled “Degrowth: A Just Economy for the Climate Change Era” at Principia College, in Wanamaker Hall, on Thursday, February 20th, at 7:30 pm. A Q&A session will follow the talk.

Dr. Snorek, a social ecologist, is post-doctoral researcher at Dartmouth College. She has worked for the US Peace Corps, AmeriCorps, and at the Alaska Marine Wildlife Refuge. Much of her recent work has been focused on Northern Africa, where she's lived and worked for over a decade with rural and nomadic groups, focused on social and ecological sustainability. She holds a PhD in Environmental Science and Technology from the Institute for Environmental Science and Technology at the Autonomous University of Barcelona (UAB). Dr. Snorek was a fellow for the United Nations University: Institute for Environment and Human Security in Germany, and she speaks six languages.