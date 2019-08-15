Dementia & Drugs Educational Evening and Dinner Too

Collton's Steakhouse 5 Eastport Plaza Drive, Collinsville, Illinois 62234

$10 per person with dinner included. Registration begins at 5:30 pm. Online pre-registration is strongly recommended at www.hospice.org/events to ensure a seat.

Dementia & Drugs, the good, the bad, and the ugly presented by Dr. Amy Rohlfing. One Illinois CE is available for Nurses, Social Workers, and Nursing Home Administrators. This event is open to the public and hosted by Hospice of Southern Illinois and St. John's Community Care.

Collton's Steakhouse 5 Eastport Plaza Drive, Collinsville, Illinois 62234
