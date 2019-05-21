ST. LOUIS, MO, May 15th, 2019. In a continuing quest to train Missouri's regional workforce for in-demand coding jobs; Claim Academy, the region's leading software development boot camp is proud to announce our next Demo Day event on May 21st.

This informative event brings together both St. Louis employers and skilled graduating Claim Academy software developers. Following the students' demonstrations of their Capstone projects, area employers can immediately meet with and hire students--all in one place and on one day.

In March 2019, Claim Academy was ranked as "One of the Best Coding Bootcamps in 2019 & 2018" by SwitchUp* and rated as "One of the Best Coding Bootcamps in 2017" by Course Report.**

Claim Academy Founder and Chief Idea Officer, Ola Ayeni, said: "Our Demo Day events are always one of the highlights of the year. It's great to get both our students and employers all in the same room at the same time," he stated. "Employers find great coding talent, and our graduates meet great St. Louis employers with great opportunities at their companies and agencies," he concluded.

According to the United States Department of Labor, Bureau of Labor Statistics, "Employment of software developers is projected to grow 24 percent from 2016 to 2026, much faster than the average for all occupations. Software developers will be needed to respond to an increased demand for computer software. Almost a million programming jobs in the US went unfilled last year.***

Claim Academy, a St. Louis-based developer boot camp, offers nine and 12-week classes in Full Stack Java and C#/.Net programming. Claim Academy strives to transform novices into industry-ready, software developers/software engineers through rigorous coursework taught in-person by expert instructors. Claim Academy graduates are currently employed or contracted with some of the area's top companies. Employers Claim Academy graduates work for include Express Scripts, MasterCard, Scottrade, Centene, Mercy, RGA, Daugherty Business Systems, among others.

Open House Agenda:

2:15 - 2:30 pm: Companies arrive and enjoy light refreshments. Bring your team and any marketing materials.

2:30 - 3:30 pm: Students present their final projects using full-scale applications built from scratch.

3:30 - 4:30 pm: 10-minute-speed dating interviews with students, followed by open networking. Companies can request their choice of graduates to interview.

