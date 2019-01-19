Denny Laine and the Moody Wing Band

Saturday, January 19, 8 pm to 10 pm

Wildey Theatre

252 W. Main St.

Edwardsville, IL 62025

(618) 307-1750

Come hear the albums "Band on the Run" and "Magnificent Moodies" in their entirety and more from Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee and two-time Gramm Award winner, Denny Laine! Denny is best known for his former role as the guitarist and lead singer for the Moody Blues. He later co-founded the musical group, Wings, with Paul McCartney. He was one of three constants with Wings, including Paul and Linda McCartney. Wings' "Band on the Run" hit #1 on the Billboard Top 40 Chart three different times and went triple platinum. In 1975, Wings won a Grammy for "Band on the Run," the title track from the 1974 album.