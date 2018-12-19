DENNY LAINE and the Moody Wing Band performs the Band on The Run and Magnificent Moodies albums in their entirety and more. Best known for his roles as former guitarist & lead singer of The Moody Blues and, later, co-founder with Paul McCartney of Wings. Denny was one of three constants in Wings, along with Paul and Linda McCartney. Wings Band on the Run hit #1 in the Billboard Top 40 Hit Charts three different times and went triple platinum. In 1975, Wings won the Grammy Award for Band on the Run, the title track from the 1974 album

This is a night of memorable music led by a inductee of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.