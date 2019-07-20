Annie’s Frozen Custard is hosting a Dine and Share for Angel Fund to benefit the Friends of Valley View Cemetery

Annie’s Frozen Custard is hosting a Dine and Share for Angel Fund to benefit the Friends of Valley View Cemetery (FOVVC) on Saturday, July 20, 2019 from 11:30am to 10:00pm.

Annie’s if donating 20% of their proceeds to organization for the day. Annie’s generously supports organizations from the community and FOVVC is pleased to be the July recipient to this event.

All you have to do is enjoy a yummy custard or hotdog from either of their locations.

The Edwardsville location is 245 S Buchanan and the Glen Carbon locations is 11 Illini Drive.

FOVVC is a grass roots organization created for the purpose of supporting through fund raising and service the restoration of the Valley View Cemetery. Funds raised have been used to put a new roof on the entrance building and add new signage to the cemetery. Future projects include improving the cemetery roads and restoring stone monuments.

You can join the Friends of Valley View Cemetery by sending your name, address email, phone number and a minimum donation of $10.00 to the following address: Friends of Valley View Cemetery, P.O. 744, Edwardsville Illinois, 62025

Contact FOVVC at email: friendsofvalleyviewcemetery@gmail.com or send a message through the Facebook page, Friends of Valley View Cemetery. You may also contact Jeanne Carter, President of FOVVC at 618-980-9095.