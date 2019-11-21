Dine to Donate

to Google Calendar - Dine to Donate - 2019-11-21 16:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Dine to Donate - 2019-11-21 16:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Dine to Donate - 2019-11-21 16:00:00 iCalendar - Dine to Donate - 2019-11-21 16:00:00

Applebee's, Alton 313 Homer Adams Parkway, Alton, Illinois 62002

Dine at Applebees, and 15% of your bill will be donated to the Lewis and Clark Community College Veterans Club.

Proceeds and donations from this event will be used by the Veteran Club to fund veteran and military-related activities on campus and in the community. They will also be used to donate to charities.

Must have flyer.

Info

Applebees.jpg
Applebee's, Alton 313 Homer Adams Parkway, Alton, Illinois 62002 View Map
Charity & Fundraisers, Community Outreach, Food & Drink, Veterans
6184685500
to Google Calendar - Dine to Donate - 2019-11-21 16:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Dine to Donate - 2019-11-21 16:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Dine to Donate - 2019-11-21 16:00:00 iCalendar - Dine to Donate - 2019-11-21 16:00:00