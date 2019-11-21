Dine to Donate
Applebee's, Alton 313 Homer Adams Parkway, Alton, Illinois 62002
Dine at Applebees, and 15% of your bill will be donated to the Lewis and Clark Community College Veterans Club.
Proceeds and donations from this event will be used by the Veteran Club to fund veteran and military-related activities on campus and in the community. They will also be used to donate to charities.
Must have flyer.
Info
