Dinner and Spirits Tour Experience

Friday, Oct. 4, 6 pm to 9 pm

Friday, Oct. 18, 6 pm to 9 pm

Bluff City Grill

424 E. Broadway

Alton, IL 62002

(618) 433-8288

Join us for a special event tour from Alton Hauntings! The DINNER AND SPIRITS experience starts at the Bluff City Grill in Alton, Illinois with a full dinner, followed by guided ghost hunts at two of Alton's most haunted locations -- the confines of the Underground Railroad station beneath the former Enos Sanitorium and the First Unitarian Church. After dinner, you'll hear about Alton's history and hauntings and why it's known as "one of the most haunted locations in America." Admission is $42 per person, includes full meal and tea or coffee.