Dinner at Lincoln’s Table

Friday, February 15, 6 pm to 8 pm

My Just Desserts

31 E. Broadway

Alton, IL 62002

(618) 462-5881

Travel back in time and experience Dinner at Lincoln's Table. This interactive dinner at My Just Desserts will showcase the many who dined with Lincoln and Mary Todd over the years. Featuring actors from Alton Little Theater, your dinner hosts will include Mary Todd, Robert Todd and Lizbeth Keckly, Mary's longtime servant, sharing all of the household gossip. Enjoy a menu that would have been served at Lincoln's table including beef brisket, ambrosia salad, Delmonico potatoes, succotash, cornbread and Mary Todd Lincoln's white cake. Tickets are $35. They can be purchased online at https://tix5.centerstageticketing.com/sites/altonlittletheater/ or by calling the Alton Little Theater box office at (618) 462-3205 Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.