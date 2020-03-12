Dino Ter-ROAR-iums

Six Mile Regional Library District- Niedringhaus Building 2001 Delmar Avenue, Granite City, Illinois 62040

Make your own mini-terrarium with its own dinosaur inhabitants!

Grades 5-12

Thursday, March 12th — 6-7 PM

The library will provide all the supplies & materials, and you will take your terrarium home. There is no cost to this event, but registration is required.

Sign up with the form or call 452-6238 ext 755.

Fun for Kids
6184526238
