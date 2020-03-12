Dino Ter-ROAR-iums
Six Mile Regional Library District- Niedringhaus Building 2001 Delmar Avenue, Granite City, Illinois 62040
Make your own mini-terrarium with its own dinosaur inhabitants!
Grades 5-12
Thursday, March 12th — 6-7 PM
2001 Delmar Ave
The library will provide all the supplies & materials, and you will take your terrarium home. There is no cost to this event, but registration is required.
Sign up with the form or call 452-6238 ext 755.
Info
Fun for Kids