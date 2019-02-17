Discovery Series - Opioid Crisis in Madison Co.

Maryville Park and Rec will host their Second Discovery Sunday Series on Sunday, February 17 – “The Opioids Crises in Madison County.” Karen Tilashaski, Coalition Coordinator II, Chestnut Health Systems, Prevention Dept. will present a brief history of the problem, drug trends, the need for primary prevention, signs of opioid use disorder, and why so many people are overdosing.

The session will be held at Maryville Community Center, located at 500 E. Division St., from 1:00 PM to 3:00 PM.

Pre-registration is requested, but definitely not required, just leave your name and number of attendees at 618-772-8555. A session may be cancelled if weather is severe.

Next Sessions:

Sunday, February 24 - “Discover & Travel Southern Illinois”

Sunday, March 3 - “How World War I affected Madison County”