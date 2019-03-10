Discovery Series - WWI and Local History

Final Discovery Session Rescheduled for March 10

Maryville Park and Rec is hoping “3rd time the charm” as they reschedule the final Discovery Sunday Series to March 10 – “How World War I affected Madison County” Jon Parkin, Supt. Madison Co. Historical Museum & Archival Library, Edwardsville will take a look back on the “War to end all Wars’ and what that meant locally for families.

Session will be held at Maryville Community Center, located at 500 E. Division St., from 1:00 PM to 3:00 PM.

In order to have enough handouts, pre-registration is requested, but definitely not required. Leave your name and number of attendees at 618-772-8555. The session may be cancelled if weather is severe.