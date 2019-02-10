Discovery Series - WWI Local History

Maryville Park and Rec will host their Second Discovery Sunday Series on February 10 – “How World War I affected Madison County” Jon Parkin, Superintendent of Madison County Historical Museum & Archival Library, Edwardsville will look back on the impact that WWI, which recently had it’s 100 Year Anniversary, November 11, had on the people and events in Madison County.

Session will be held at Maryville Community Center, located at 500 E. Division St., from 1:00 PM to 3:00 PM.

In order to have enough handouts, pre-registration is requested, but definitely not required. Leave your name and number of attendees at 618-772-8555.

A session may be cancelled if weather is severe.