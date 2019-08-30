Alton Middle School will be putting on a special performance of Disney’s Aladdin JR. An enchanting tale based on the 1992 Academy Award®-winning film and the 2014 hit Broadway show about the “diamond in the rough” street rat who learns that his true worth lies deep within.

The story you know and love, has been given the royal treatment! Aladdin and his three friends, Babkak, Omar, and Kassim, are down on their luck until Aladdin discovers a magic lamp and the Genie who has the power to grant three wishes. Wanting to earn the respect of the princess, Jasmine, Aladdin embarks on an adventure that will test his will and his moral character. With expanded characters, new songs, and more thrills, this new adaptation of the beloved story will open up “a whole new world” for Disney fans!

This show includes incredible middle-school talent from Alton Middle School, with a cast and crew of over 50 students. It features Samuel Elliott as Aladdin, Marvin Short as Genie, Nadja Kapetanovich as Princess Jasmine, Deon Harrington as Sultan, Presley Swanson as Magic Carpet, Aden Mayhew as Jafar, Andy Hatch as Iago, Morgan Jones as Kassim, Lane Sparks as Babkak and Makenna Strowmatt as Omar.

The show will be performed on Friday, August 30 and Saturday August 31 at 7pm at Alton Middle School. Tickets are $10 for adults, $5 for children. All proceeds from the show will go towards helping Alton Middle School Theater continue to bring world-class dramatic arts opportunities to Alton School District and the Riverbend area.