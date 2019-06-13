× Expand Goshen Theatre Project Goshen Logo Disney's The Little Mermaid, Jr.

The Goshen Theatre Project Presents Disney's The Little Mermaid, Jr. - June 13-15th at the Nazarene Community Theater in Roxanna, IL This youth production is family friendly, and the fantastic scenic design is made from recycled materials. Shows are Thursday, Friday, Saturday at 7pm, and Saturday at 2pm. Tickets available at www.goshentheatreproject.org