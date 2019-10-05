Docktoberfest

Oct. 5 & 6, All Day

The Loading Dock

401 Front St.

Grafton, IL 62037

(618) 786-3494

Das Loading Dock presents the 4rd Annual Docktoberfest Celebration! Enjoy German style food and beer! Hammerschlagen!

This festival will be taking place in The Boatworks, the warehouse that houses the Riverside Flea Market. The event is rain or shine.