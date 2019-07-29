flyer.JPG

A Dog's Way Home - Movie in the Park

Maryville Park and Rec Committee will present their 4th free Movie in the Park on Saturday night August 10 with A Dog’s Way Home. The movie is sponsored by Benny’s Bed & Biscuits, Kennelwood Pet Resort, Maryville Homecoming Committee, and Maryville Kiwanis.

Vendors and Bobby’s Frozen Custard after 7:30pm, movie a little after dusk, about-9:00. Maryville Feed & Home Store will be there to provide free popcorn, pretzels and snow cones!

Follow the green and blue signs off of Rt. 159 to Valadabene Drive to Schiber Court or Google #8 Schiber Court. Bring your lawn chairs, loungers, blankets, & bug spray to make your evening comfortable. If you have questions, call Maryville Parks & Rec 618-772-8555 between 9:00am and 5:00pm.

Visit the Village web site at www.vil.maryville.il.us for a Park Map. Come and enjoy a great free evening for the family.

Drost Park 8 Schiber Court, Maryville, Illinois 62062 View Map
film, Kids & Family, Leisure & Recreation, Movies, Outdoor
6183044488
