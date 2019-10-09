Domestic Violence Memorial Service at Alton Memorial Hospital on 9th October 2019

Please join us for the fifteenth annual Memorial Service for domestic violence victims that will be held at Alton Memorial Hospital on Wednesday 9th October 2019 from 5:30 pm to 7:00 pm. The service will be held in the Healing Garden, but in the case of inclement weather, will move to Cafeteria A and B. Everyone in the community is very welcome to attend this special event, and to join us for a light buffet afterwards.

For the past fifteen years, the Third Judicial Circuit Family Violence Prevention Council and Alton Memorial Hospital have presented the annual Memorial Service to remember and honor those who have suffered from abuse. This year we will be remembering six victims from Madison County who have died in domestic violence related circumstances during the past year. Since 1996, there have been over 100 victims of abuse who have died in Madison County.

We are especially honored to have with us that evening Judge Maureen Schuette, Presiding Judge of the Family Division at the Madison County Courthouse. Stephen Nonn, Madison County Coroner and Jake Simmons, Chief of Police of Alton, IL. We are also honored and delighted to welcome a survivor of domestic violence, who will talk to us about her own experiences and her healing from abuse. Also in attendance at the Memorial will be Fitz, a highly trained facility dog that provides support and comfort for children and adults at the Madison County Courthouse. Fitz is a beautiful two year old male Labrador Retriever from Duo Dogs in St. Louis, MO.

On display will be the Madison County Clothesline Exhibit from the Oasis Women’s Center, created by women and children who have suffered from domestic violence. There will also be resource tables with representatives from the Madison County Child Advocacy Center, Refuge, the Zonta Club of Alton/Wood River, Alton YWCA, Call for Help Sexual Assault Victims’ Care Unit, and Oasis Women’s Center.

Judge Maureen Schuette, Co-Chair of the Third Judicial Circuit Family Violence Prevention Council, said, “This annual memorial service is very important. We will never forget those who have died as a result of abuse. We encourage you to join us and want to let the community know that resources are available and lives can be turned around with assistance.”

For more information on the Memorial Service, please contact Tina Culp at 618-465-1978 or tinaculp@oasiswomenscenter.com.