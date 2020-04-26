Double Treble
First United Methodist Church 1001 W. Third Street, East Alton, Illinois 62024
First United Methodist Church
Double Treble
Double Treble artists Sal Malaki (Tenor) and Pastor Edward Granadosin (Tenor) soloists of the World Renowned Philippine Madrigal Singers (accompanied by Milette Silverio) will be performing at First United Methodist Church of East Alton on Sunday, April 26th @ 4 pm followed by refreshments. A love offering will be collected and all proceeds will go to the church's Care Team Ministry.
First United Methodist Church 1001 W. Third Street, East Alton, Illinois 62024 View Map
