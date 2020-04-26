× Expand First United Methodist Church Double Treble

Double Treble artists Sal Malaki (Tenor) and Pastor Edward Granadosin (Tenor) soloists of the World Renowned Philippine Madrigal Singers (accompanied by Milette Silverio) will be performing at First United Methodist Church of East Alton on Sunday, April 26th @ 4 pm followed by refreshments. A love offering will be collected and all proceeds will go to the church's Care Team Ministry.