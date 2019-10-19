Downtown Alton Chili Cookoff

× Expand Alton Main Street Downtown Alto Chili Cookoff

Join us for this annual “hot” event! This year’s cook-off will be held on Saturday, October 19th from Noon until 3:00 p.m. in the valet parking lot of Argosy Casino - right on Alton's beautiful riverfront!

Tickets are $6.00 for adults & $3.00 for kids 10 & under, on sale now at the Alton Visitors Center, located at 200 Piasa St. in Alton, or by phone at 618-465-6676. Your $6 ticket gains you approximately 20 2-ounce samples of chili! Tickets will be available at the door, but the event has been known to sell out, so plan ahead to guarantee that you can attend.

The Chili Cook-Off is a great civic event that encourages local chili experts to match their favorite recipe with others in similar categories. We look forward to greeting returning teams and welcoming new participants to this fiery competition.