Downtown Alton Pup Crawl

Saturday, May 18, 1 pm to 6 pm

Downtown Alton

Alton, IL 62002

You and your furry friends are invited to this fun event that spans a number of pet-friendly patios in Downtown Alton.

Your $10 ticket gains you a bandana for your pet (or you!), food & beverage specials, and a chance to win great prizes - including a pair of Cardinals tickets! Participating bars will be listed on a passport that guides the event, and partygoers will be placed into the drawing one time for every establishment on the passport where they’ve made any purchase (food, merchandise, alcoholic or non-alcoholic beverage). Pet-related vendors, activities and animal welfare charities will be set up at businesses where space allows.

Tickets will be available soon at the following establishments: State Street Market of Alton, Bottle and Barrel, Solera, Bubby & Sissy's, Ragin Cajun Piano Bar, The Brown Bag Bistro, Germania Brew Haus, Tony's Restaurant & 3rd Street Cafe, Chez Marilyn