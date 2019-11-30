Downtown Country Christmas

Saturday, Nov. 30, 2 pm

City of Jerseyville

State St.

Jerseyville, IL 62052

Join in holiday fun for the entire family at the Jerseyville Country Christmas. The festivities will begin with the arrival of Santa Claus by helicopter! Stick around for an evening of entertainment including: Music on State Street, fresh baked goods at Mrs. Claus's Bake Shop, games on Elf Boulevard, photos with Santa, lighting of the Jerseyville Christmas Tree, Rudolph's Red Nose Parade and more!