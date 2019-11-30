Downtown Country Christmas
City of Jerseyville State Street, Jerseyville, Illinois
Downtown Country Christmas
Saturday, Nov. 30, 2 pm
City of Jerseyville
State St.
Jerseyville, IL 62052
Join in holiday fun for the entire family at the Jerseyville Country Christmas. The festivities will begin with the arrival of Santa Claus by helicopter! Stick around for an evening of entertainment including: Music on State Street, fresh baked goods at Mrs. Claus's Bake Shop, games on Elf Boulevard, photos with Santa, lighting of the Jerseyville Christmas Tree, Rudolph's Red Nose Parade and more!
Info
City of Jerseyville State Street, Jerseyville, Illinois View Map
Christmas, Kids & Family, Leisure & Recreation, Parade