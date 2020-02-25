Dr. Seuss Preschool Preview Night at Zion Bethalto

× Expand N/A Dr. Seuss Preschool Preview Night at Zion Lutheran School Bethalto coming up on Tuesday, February 25, 2020

For children entering Preschool in Fall 2020: Dr. Seuss Night at Zion Lutheran School, 625 Church Dr., Bethalto

Tuesday, February 25, 2020, 6 to 7 p.m.

For children and their parents. Enjoy an interactive story time, meet the Preschool teachers, see the classrooms, and learn more about Preschool at Zion Bethalto.

Questions: Call 618-377-5507 or email schooloffice@zionbethalto.org