Dr. Seuss Preschool Preview Night at Zion Bethalto

Zion Lutheran School Bethalto 625 Church Dr. 625 Church Dr., Village of Bethalto, Illinois 62010

For children entering Preschool in Fall 2020: Dr. Seuss Night at Zion Lutheran School, 625 Church Dr., Bethalto

Tuesday, February 25, 2020, 6 to 7 p.m.

For children and their parents. Enjoy an interactive story time, meet the Preschool teachers, see the classrooms, and learn more about Preschool at Zion Bethalto.

Questions: Call 618-377-5507 or email schooloffice@zionbethalto.org

625 Church Dr., Village of Bethalto, Illinois 62010
6183775507
