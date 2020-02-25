Dr. Seuss Preschool Preview Night at Zion Bethalto
Zion Lutheran School Bethalto 625 Church Dr. 625 Church Dr., Village of Bethalto, Illinois 62010
Dr. Seuss Preschool Preview Night at Zion Lutheran School Bethalto coming up on Tuesday, February 25, 2020
For children entering Preschool in Fall 2020: Dr. Seuss Night at Zion Lutheran School, 625 Church Dr., Bethalto
Tuesday, February 25, 2020, 6 to 7 p.m.
For children and their parents. Enjoy an interactive story time, meet the Preschool teachers, see the classrooms, and learn more about Preschool at Zion Bethalto.
Questions: Call 618-377-5507 or email schooloffice@zionbethalto.org