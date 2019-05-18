Drawing and Nature Journaling Backyard Birds

La Vista Ecological Learning Center 4300 Levis Lane, Alton, Illinois 62035

Investigate the world of backyard birds!

Drawing lessons, hints, tips, and nature journaling suggestions will get you well on your way to the enriching experience of sketching birds and recording your observations. Beginners and those who wish to broaden their drawing skills are welcome. Artistic skills are not required.

Enjoy the beauty of springtime at La Vista!

Cost: $20. Send payment to La Vista Materials list will be sent upon registration.

Presenter: Angie Jungbluth is a veteran science and nature journaling teacher whose enthusiasm is contagious.

La Vista Ecological Learning Center 4300 Levis Lane, Alton, Illinois 62035
Adults Only, Art & Exhibitions, Program
