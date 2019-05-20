Drink for a Cause
Old Bakery Beer Company 400 Landmarks Blvd, Alton, Illinois 62002
Join us on the 3rd Monday of every month to help raise money for a good cause!
Each month we feature a different charitable organization and donate back 25% of our beer sales from that night.
Here is our schedule for 2019:
January 21 - The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society - Gateway Chapter
February 18 - Metro East Humane Society
March 18 - Dachshund Rescue
April 15 - Habitat for Humanity Alton, IL
May 20 - Alzheimer's Association
June 17 - Mustard Seed Peace Project
July 15 - Hope Animal Rescues
August 19 - Beverly Farm Foundation
September 16 - Treehouse Wildlife Center
October 21 - All God's Children Shall Have Shoes
November 18 - Pancreatic Cancer Action Network
December 16 - Boys & Girls Club of Alton, IL
More information: https://www.facebook.com/OldBakeryBeer/?eid=ARAXcvclFRgqivQlE5b01u9cGXva2CapyDDmLPtgqILEE3yk_pM04jdFQSlZO8Xl8cd9hEio8FTpHSnR