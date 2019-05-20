Drink for a Cause

Old Bakery Beer Company 400 Landmarks Blvd, Alton, Illinois 62002

Join us on the 3rd Monday of every month to help raise money for a good cause!

Each month we feature a different charitable organization and donate back 25% of our beer sales from that night. 

Here is our schedule for 2019:

January 21 - The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society - Gateway Chapter

February 18 - Metro East Humane Society

March 18 - Dachshund Rescue

April 15 - Habitat for Humanity Alton, IL

May 20 - Alzheimer's Association 

June 17 - Mustard Seed Peace Project 

July 15 - Hope Animal Rescues

August 19 - Beverly Farm Foundation

September 16 - Treehouse Wildlife Center 

October 21 - All God's Children Shall Have Shoes 

November 18 - Pancreatic Cancer Action Network 

December 16 - Boys & Girls Club of Alton, IL

More information: https://www.facebook.com/OldBakeryBeer/?eid=ARAXcvclFRgqivQlE5b01u9cGXva2CapyDDmLPtgqILEE3yk_pM04jdFQSlZO8Xl8cd9hEio8FTpHSnR

Old Bakery Beer Company 400 Landmarks Blvd, Alton, Illinois 62002
Charity & Fundraisers
