Drugs and Demenia & Dinner too!

to Google Calendar - Drugs and Demenia & Dinner too! - 2019-08-15 17:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Drugs and Demenia & Dinner too! - 2019-08-15 17:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Drugs and Demenia & Dinner too! - 2019-08-15 17:30:00 iCalendar - Drugs and Demenia & Dinner too! - 2019-08-15 17:30:00

Collton's Steakhouse 5 Eastport Plaza Drive, Collinsville, Illinois 62234

Dementia and drugs. The good. The Bad. and the Ugly. Speaker: Dr. Amy Rohlfing, Associate Medical Director Hospice of Southern Illinois.

Register. $10.00 includes dinner.

Info

Collton's Steakhouse 5 Eastport Plaza Drive, Collinsville, Illinois 62234 View Map
Community Outreach, Health & Wellness, Presentation
618-235-1703
to Google Calendar - Drugs and Demenia & Dinner too! - 2019-08-15 17:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Drugs and Demenia & Dinner too! - 2019-08-15 17:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Drugs and Demenia & Dinner too! - 2019-08-15 17:30:00 iCalendar - Drugs and Demenia & Dinner too! - 2019-08-15 17:30:00