Drugs and Demenia & Dinner too!
Collton's Steakhouse 5 Eastport Plaza Drive, Collinsville, Illinois 62234
1 Illinois CE available for Nurses, Social Workers, and Nursing Home Administrators. Open to the public
Educational Eve - $10.00 includes Dinner
Dementia and drugs. The good. The Bad. and the Ugly. Speaker: Dr. Amy Rohlfing, Associate Medical Director Hospice of Southern Illinois.
Register. $10.00 includes dinner.
Info
Community Outreach, Health & Wellness, Presentation