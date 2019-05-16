Dynamo Pro Wrestling and Gateway Harley-Davidson Present Bikes, Beer, and Body Slams

Dynamo Pro Wrestling, in association with Gateway Harley-Davidson, are pleased to announce a series of professional wrestling events.

For years, professional wrestling and Harley-Davidson have been highly recognized in the St. Louis area. Dynamo Pro Wrestling and Gateway Harley-Davidson have chosen to come together and present great evenings of professional wrestling.

The first event of this series will take place as a part of Gateway Harley-Davidson’s “Bike Night” events on Thursday, May 16th, 2019 from 6:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M.

This event will be held at Gateway Harley-Davidson, located at 3600 Lemay Ferry Road in St. Louis, Missouri.

You will see such Dynamo Pro Wrestling favorites as Dynamo Pro Wrestling heavyweight champion “Lights Out” Adrian Surge, Dynamo Pro Wrestling D-1 champion “The King of Chaos” Ricky Cruz, Dynamo Pro Wrestling tag team champions “The Arch City Mercenaries” Jimmi LaFleur and Tony Asteem, Mike Outlaw, C.J. Shine, “The Valedictorian” Keon Option, Viktor von Stein, Xavier Shadowz, OuTtKaSt, Jackal, “Mr. Moustache” Ricky Rodriguez, “Mr. Excitement” Christopher Adams, and many more.

Since 2007, Dynamo Pro Wrestling has strived to bring professional wrestling fans of all ages with hard hitting, fast paced, edge of your seat professional wrestling action.

For additional information on Dynamo Pro Wrestling, you can check out our website at www.dynamoprowrestling.com, follow us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/dynamopro, and on Twitter at www.twitter.com/dynamopro.

Since April 2002, Gateway Harley-Davidson has taken great pride in being part of the St. Louis, Missouri area and we believe in giving back to those in the community. We strive to excel when it comes to providing the greatest customer experience possible for every single customer that walks through our doors.

For additional information on Gateway Harley-Davidson, you can check out their website at www.gatewayharleydavidson.com.

You can also follow them on Facebook at www.facebook.com/GatewayHarley and on Twitter at www.twitter.com/GatewayHarley.

For additional information regarding either of these events, please contact:

Jim Yount, Promoter

Dynamo Pro Wrestling

(314) 452-8868

Rob Mangrum, Media Relations Director

Dynamo Pro Wrestling

(618) 420-0049

Ryan Harrison

Gateway Harley-Davidson

(314) 845-9900