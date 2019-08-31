Dynamo Pro Wrestling Presents “August Heatwave”

Dynamo Pro Wrestling is proud to announce an all-ages professional wrestling event on Saturday, August 31st, 2019. This professional wrestling event, sponsored by Slackers and Aries Screen Printing, will be held at the Concordia Turners Gymnasium, located at 6432 Gravois Avenue in St. Louis, Missouri. Doors open at 7:00 P.M. with a bell time of 8:00 P.M. Adult tickets are $10 each in advance and $15 each the day of the event. Tickets for children from five to twelve years old are $5 each. Tickets for children under five years old are free. Advanced tickets can be purchased at dynamoprowrestling.bigcartel.com.

In the main event, the Dynamo Pro Wrestling heavyweight championship will be on the line as Dynamo Pro Wrestling heavyweight champion “Lights Out” Adrian Surge defends against former two-time Dynamo Pro Wrestling heavyweight champion Mike Outlaw. At Dynamo Pro Wrestling’s “Summer Showdown” event, Adrian Surge had to withdraw from his championship match due to injury. As a result, the winner of the three-way match would become the new number one contender. Upon winning the match, Mike Outlaw immediately went to Dynamo Pro wrestling management wanting his chance to become a three-time champion. A fighting champion, Adrian Surge welcomed the challenge and quickly signed the contract for this match-up. Will “Lights Out” Adrian Surge remain Dynamo Pro Wrestling? Will Mike Outlaw become only the second wrestler to win the Dynamo Pro Wrestling heavyweight championship on three occasions? The only way to find out is to attend “August Heatwave” LIVE at the Concordia Turners Gymnasium!

Since 2007, Dynamo Pro Wrestling has strived to bring professional wrestling fans of all ages with hard hitting, fast paced, edge of your seat professional wrestling action. For additional information on Dynamo Pro Wrestling, you can check out our website at www.dynamoprowrestling.com, follow us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/dynamopro, and on Twitter at www.twitter.com/DynamoPro. For Concordia Turners Gymnasium venue information, you can check out their website at www.concordiaturners.org or follow them on Facebook at www.facebook.com/concordiaturners.

For additional information regarding this event, please contact:

Jim Yount, Promoter

Dynamo Pro Wrestling

(314) 452-8868

Rob Mangrum, Media Relations Director

Dynamo Pro Wrestling

(618) 420-0049