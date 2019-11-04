Eagles Hockey Dine to Donate
J.J. Thermo’s Bar and Grill 17 Eastgate Plaza, East Alton, Illinois 62024
Bethalto Eagles Hockey
Dine to donate! Dine at JJ Thermo's and donate to Eagles Hockey! November 4th from 4pm-8pm
Eagles Hockey Fundraiser, Monday, November 4 from 4pm-8pm. Eagles team members will be your gues servers! This is a great time to patronize a new establishment and support Eagles Hockey!
