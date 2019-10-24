East Alton Halloween Parade
East Alton Halloween Parade
Thursday, Oct. 24, 7 pm to 8 pm
Village of East Alton
209 N. Shamrock St.
East Alton, IL 62024
(618) 259-7522
The East Alton Halloween Parade will be held on Thursday, October 24th.
To participate in the parade please call East Alton American Legion Post #794 at (618) 254-7078.
Trick or treating will be October 30 & 31 from 6:00-8:00 PM.
Have a safe and happy Halloween!
