Easter Egg Hunt at Benjamin Stephenson House

Sunday, April 14, 2 pm to 4 pm

Stephenson House

409 S. Buchanan St.

Edwardsville, IL 62025

(618) 692-1818

Celebrate the Easter season with an Easter Egg Hunt at the 1820 Col. Benjamin Stephenson House.

Three different Easter egg hunts will be held.

The first round will be at 2 p.m., the second will be at 3 p.m., and a third round will be held at 3:45 p.m. for any child who found five or less eggs in the first two egg hunts.

One egg in each round will contain a special prize for the child who finds it. Families can enjoy a free egg dying demonstration from herbs and vegetables found in the 1820s. Additionally, there will be face painting for any child.

Before the event, from Noon to 2:00 pm, House tours will be discounted: $5 for adults, $2 for children 6 to 12, and children 5 and under are free.

For more information about the Easter Egg Hunt or House Tours please call, 618-692-1818