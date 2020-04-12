Easter Service Online

to Google Calendar - Easter Service Online - 2020-04-12 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Easter Service Online - 2020-04-12 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Easter Service Online - 2020-04-12 10:00:00 iCalendar - Easter Service Online - 2020-04-12 10:00:00

Online Event Alton, Illinois

Catch Sunday Easter service with LifechurchX at 10:00 AM

We are live streaming worship and an awesome message on Facebook at this link: https://www.facebook.com/lifechurchX/

Like our Facebook page to get notifications.

You can also check out the playbacks any time on our Website at lifechurchx.com.

Don't forget to download our app on your smart phone or tablet to stay up-to-date with the latest information from Pastors Matt & Kati Heck.

To download for iOs App Store (iOS) – https://apps.apple.com/us/app/lifechurchx/id1449270091

To download for Android devices Google Play (Androids) –https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.app.lifechurchx

Playback service videos anytime at : https://lifechurchx.com/

We can't wait to see you live!

Info

Online Event Alton, Illinois View Map
Community Outreach, Religion & Spirituality
to Google Calendar - Easter Service Online - 2020-04-12 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Easter Service Online - 2020-04-12 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Easter Service Online - 2020-04-12 10:00:00 iCalendar - Easter Service Online - 2020-04-12 10:00:00