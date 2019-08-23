Edwardsville Arts Center Celebrates Patron of the Arts on Friday, August 23rd

with Metalsmiths Exhibition

EDWARDSVILLE, ILL., Aug. 19, 2019 … This year’s recipient for the Patron of the Arts Award is Paulette Myers, Professor Emeritus of SIUE in Metals. The Edwardsville Arts Center recognizes an individual each year from the community with the award. Nominees over the course of the year should demonstrate a sustained and positive impact on the arts community in the Metro-East. Positive impacts can be made in a myriad of ways, from educators to practitioners to patrons to leaders in organizations that champion the arts.

This year’s recipient conducted original research and wrote a thesis involving heat induced texture of reticulation using thirteen different alloys, including nickel alloy. The nickel alloy’s response to an attempt at reticulation produced a perforated effect instead, thus “The Art of Perforation” is attributed to Myers. Her legacy also includes the SIUE Metals Studio with many of her students graduating and becoming well-known artists in the field. Her metalsmithing program continues to receive national recognition. Today, Myers presents lectures, workshops, and exhibitions in the US and abroad.

The Edwardsville Arts Center’s closing reception to honor Myers and her extraordinary accomplishments will be Aug. 23 from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. The Arts Center is located adjacent to Edwardsville High School at 6165 Center Grove Road in Edwardsville. Snacks and beverages will be provided. Additionally, a few works from the exhibition will be shown on the catwalk at the Art of Fashion Event happening this same weekend on Aug. 24, 2019 at the Wildey Theater.

The Edwardsville Arts Center is a community visual arts center located in Edwardsville, Illinois featuring local, regional and national artists in its exhibit hall. The arts center is dedicated to the community, offering regular art shows and classes to enrich the area’s cultural experiences with affordable education and entertainment. To learn more, call the Edwardsville Arts Center at (618) 655-0337 or visit their website, www.edwardsvilleartscenter.com.