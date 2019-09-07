Edwardsville Book Festival to held at City Park

The Edwardsville Book Festival is scheduled for 9 a.m.-4 p.m. on Sept. 7 at Edwardsville's City Park.

The event, sponsored by the Edwardsville Public Library and the City of Edwardsville, will include panel discussions from the Missouri Romance Writers of America and the St. Louis Writers Guild and local authors such as D.L. Andersen, Tammi Beck, Laura Benedict, Chris Cannon, Sela Carsen, Matt Davids, Angela Evans, Erica Graham, Libby Gregg, Cheryl Eichar Jett, Megan Kelly, Kimberly Kilgore, Jessica Matthews, Sandy Maue, Steph Plant, Ticia Rani, Cindy Reinhardt, Leigh Savage, Charles Schwend, Douglas Shapiro, John Smith, Todd Smith, B.B. Swann, Kristy Walker, Jennifer Ward and Josh Woods.

There will be music from the Edwardsville High School Chamber Orchestra and the SIUE Jazz Band.

For more information, contact EPL at 618-692-7556.