Edwardsville FFA Alumni Dinner Auction

FFA Alumni Dinner & Auction

Edwardsville FFA Alumni will hold their annual dinner and auction on Saturday, March 9 at the Edwardsville Moose Lodge, 7371 Marine Road. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. Dinner served 6:00 p.m.

In addition to dinner, the event includes live auction, silent auction, and various raffles. Proceeds support the Edwardsville High School and Middle School FFA programs. FFA members are able to receive scholarships, attend state and national conventions, and participate in educational contests, awards and more.

Cost is $25 for adults and $12.50 for children age 5 to 12.

To order tickets, contact FFA Adviser Jaci Jenkins, jjenkins@ecusd7.org or call 656-7100 Ext. 20680.