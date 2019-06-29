Edwardsville Fourth of July Celebration

American Legion Post 199 58 South State Rt. 157, Edwardsville, Illinois 62025

Edwardsville Fourth of July Celebration at American Legion Post 199, Edwardsville

Food available for purchase starting at 5 p.m.

Children's activities and a free concert by the Edwardsville Municipal Band starting at 7 p.m.

American Legion Post 199 58 South State Rt. 157, Edwardsville, Illinois 62025
Concerts & Live Music, Fun for Kids, Independence Day, Kids & Family, Leisure & Recreation
