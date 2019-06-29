Edwardsville Fourth of July Celebration
American Legion Post 199 58 South State Rt. 157, Edwardsville, Illinois 62025
Edwardsville Fourth of July Celebration at American Legion Post 199, Edwardsville
Food available for purchase starting at 5 p.m.
Children's activities and a free concert by the Edwardsville Municipal Band starting at 7 p.m.
Info
American Legion Post 199 58 South State Rt. 157, Edwardsville, Illinois 62025 View Map
Concerts & Live Music, Fun for Kids, Independence Day, Kids & Family, Leisure & Recreation