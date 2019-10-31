Edwardsville Halloween Parade

Thursday, Oct. 31, 6:30 pm

St. Louis St. & Main St.

Edwardsville, IL 62025

(618) 656-7600

Each year on Halloween night, an estimated crowd of 25,000 spectators line the streets of downtown Edwardsville in anticipation of this annual tradition. The Edwardsville/Glen Carbon Chamber of Commerce has brought the Halloween parade to the community for nearly 100 years. Marching bands, school groups, organizations, entertainers, and more than 100 floats take to the streets. Promptly at 6:30pm Wednesday, October 31, 2018, the parade will leave Lincoln Middle School parking lot at Schwarz & West Streets, then travel east on St. Louis Street to Vandalia Street, then north on North Main Street and will disband at High Street. Spectator parking is available in the 'super lot' east of Main Street, and on side streets along the parade route. The Jerry's Tire Sales lot is reserved for handicap parking. Portapots will be available at Walgreen's, First Mid-Illinois Bank & Trust, and Big Daddy's.