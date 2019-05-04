EHS Cheer Vintage Market & Craft Fair
Edwardsville High School 6161 Center Grove Rd, Edwardsville, Illinois 62025
×
EHS Cheer Boosters May Vintage Market & Craft Fair
Come join us as EHS Cheer Boosters present the May Vintage Market & Craft Fair!
Come join us as EHS Cheer Boosters present the May Vintage Market & Craft Fair! Booth after booth of original art, home décor, jewelry, antiques, clothing, handmade treasures, furnishings and more! Just in time for your Mother's Day gifts!
Info
Edwardsville High School 6161 Center Grove Rd, Edwardsville, Illinois 62025 View Map
Craft Fair, Shopping