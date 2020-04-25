Elsah Spring Festival

Village of Elsah Museum 26 Lasalle Street, Elsah, Illinois 62028

The event will have a wide variety of entertainment, exhibitions, walking tours, food and craft vendors. Come and immerse yourself in the history of Elsah, enjoy local arts and crafts, live music and good food. If you are interested in being a vendor, please email Wendy DeBrock at elsahspringfestival@gmail.com. Full schedule of events available at: https://www.escapetoelsah.com/spring-festival

Info

Village of Elsah Museum 26 Lasalle Street, Elsah, Illinois 62028
Festivals & Fairs, Food & Drink
618-374-2821
