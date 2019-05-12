Elsah Spring Festival
Saturday, May 11, 10 am to 5 pm
Sunday, May 12, 11 am to 4 pm
37 Mill St.
Elsah, IL 62028
(618) 374-2821
Celebrate spring and the scenic village of Elsah during the annual Elsah Spring Festival Mary 11-12.
Live entertainment, exhibitions, walking tours, food and craft vendors, and the opportunity to explore this historic village will be on tap. Check out the village which was recently voted Number 1 Top Scenic Spot in Illinois!
For more information or to become a vendor call Connie at The Green Tree Inn, at (618) 374-2821.
Lewis and Clark: Point of Departure
Saturday, May 11, 10 am to 4 pm
Sunday, May 12, 10 am to 4 pm