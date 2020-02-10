Equity Trust presents at MEREIA

National Speaker of Equity Trust Company, Dean Manzetti, will be attending the MetroEast REIA meeting on 02/10/2020 talking about ways you might possibly reduce taxes while investing with your self-directed IRA, allowing you to do more with your retirement savings!

Dean will cover:

7 types of tax-advantaged accounts available at Equity Trust

What type of self-directed IRA investments are allowable by the IRS

Real-life case studies of self-directed IRA success

Answers to other common questions about how the investment process works and what documents are required

Also for attending, you will receive FREE - A Self-Directed IRA Video Series:

Conducting Your First Self-Directed IRA Transaction

Real Estate Rehab & Buy-and-Hold Strategies in your IRA

Creative Note Investing

Self-Directed Private Lending Basics

Plus, a FREE GUIDE of 11 Self-Directed Investor Case Studies!