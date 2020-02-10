Equity Trust presents at MEREIA
Collinsville American Legion 1022 Vandalia St , Collinsville, Illinois 62234
National Speaker of Equity Trust Company, Dean Manzetti, will be attending the MetroEast REIA meeting on 02/10/2020 talking about ways you might possibly reduce taxes while investing with your self-directed IRA, allowing you to do more with your retirement savings!
Dean will cover:
7 types of tax-advantaged accounts available at Equity Trust
What type of self-directed IRA investments are allowable by the IRS
Real-life case studies of self-directed IRA success
Answers to other common questions about how the investment process works and what documents are required
Also for attending, you will receive FREE - A Self-Directed IRA Video Series:
Conducting Your First Self-Directed IRA Transaction
Real Estate Rehab & Buy-and-Hold Strategies in your IRA
Creative Note Investing
Self-Directed Private Lending Basics
Plus, a FREE GUIDE of 11 Self-Directed Investor Case Studies!