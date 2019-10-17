The ERIC GALES Band

Eric Gales World Tour comes to the Wildey Theatre! As both an African-American left-handed guitarist of extraordinary ability and an expressive vocalist, it is natural for people to compare Eric to Hendrix but Eric has developed a unique hybrid blues/rock sound that also draws upon influences as diverse as Albert King and Eric Johnson. With a unique blend of rock, funk and blues styles, Eric Gales stands head and shoulders among other guitarists in his genre and is out to blow your mind and expand your musical horizons! There has never been a better time to see Eric Gales LIVE!!!