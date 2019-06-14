Erin Bode
Wildey Theatre 252 N Main St, Edwardsville, Illinois 62025
Erin Bode and some her very talented friends will perform classic songs from the world’s greatest contributors to the American Songbook including more contemporary writers like Paul Simon, Jackson Brown, Rickie Lee Jones and Merle Haggard. The intimate Wildey Theatre is the perfect setting for this exciting night of modern day standards.
Info
Concerts & Live Music, Musical, Theater & Dance