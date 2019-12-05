ESSTL to Present ‘Star Wars and the Hero’s Journey’

SSTL to Present ‘Star Wars and the Hero’s Journey’

ST. LOUIS – Ahead of the release of “Star Wars Episode IX – The Rise of Skywalker,” the Ethical Society of St. Louis (ESSTL) and Apotheosis Comics will present “Star Wars and the Hero’s Journey,” a free public lecture exploring what the heroes, anti-heroes, and villains of Star Wars can teach us about ourselves, Thursday, Dec. 5, from 7-9 p.m. in the ESSTL auditorium located at 9001 Clayton Rd.

In this hour-long lecture, ESSTL Outreach Director Dr. James Croft will dive deep into the Star Wars universe to show how the series was inspired by human mythology across the ages.

“Star Wars is one of the most beloved mythic stories ever created and has given us some of the most revered heroes of our age,” Croft said. “We can learn so much about ourselves and about our culture by exploring how heroism is portrayed in movies like ‘Star Wars’ – including how notions of what heroism is, and who can be considered a hero, have developed over time.”

Using clips and images from all the “Star Wars” movies – and perhaps even “Star Wars” comics, TV-shows, and video games – Croft will examine what it means to be a hero, how concepts of heroism have changed over time, and how we can be heroes today.

Star Wars costumes are encouraged: after the talk, there will be a Q&A and a costume contest with prizes for the winners.

This free talk is open to the public and child-friendly, but it will potentially include spoilers for all currently released “Star Wars” content.

“Star Wars and the Hero’s Journey” is co-sponsored by Apotheosis Comics, a locally owned and operated, independent comic book store on South Grand. The values of Apotheosis Comics reflect those of the Man of Steel: Do good. Expose truth. Put on the cape.

The Ethical Society of St. Louis is a Humanist congregation where people come together to explore the biggest questions of life without reference to scripture, religion or God. To learn more, visit www.ethicalstl.org.